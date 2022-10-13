Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.