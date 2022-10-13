Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.24 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,403 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after acquiring an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $317.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $308.74 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

