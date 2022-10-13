Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.57 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

ENPH opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average of $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

