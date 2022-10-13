Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

