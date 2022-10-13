Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

