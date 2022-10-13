Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %
SIRI opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at Sirius XM
In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.