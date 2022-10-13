Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,503 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $282.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $276.75 and a 12 month high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

