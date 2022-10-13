Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 27,277 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $112.14 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.69.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

