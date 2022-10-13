Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 27,709 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

