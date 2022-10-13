Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 696 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Nordson worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.