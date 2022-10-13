Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,063 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

