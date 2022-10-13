Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 140,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

AMN opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

