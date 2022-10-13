Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 719,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

