Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,017,864 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,017,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $117.01 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.18 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

