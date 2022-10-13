Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 141,445 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141,445 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

KKR opened at $44.38 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

