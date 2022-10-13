Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,199,189 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,199,189 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of A. O. Smith worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

