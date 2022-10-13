Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 260,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 39.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 417,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.