Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,545 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

BRX stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

