Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 37,318 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,318 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,621,000 after buying an additional 808,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

