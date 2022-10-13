Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 223.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,248,000 after buying an additional 105,969 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.48 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

