Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

RGLD stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

