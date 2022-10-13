RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity

RPM International Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.