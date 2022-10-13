Sageworth Trust Co Buys 463 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,955.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.