Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

