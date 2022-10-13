Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 35,891 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 314,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

