Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes $254,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

