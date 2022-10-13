SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 150.8% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $200.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.61 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.42.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

