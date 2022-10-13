Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 10,128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,924 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

