SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JNK stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

