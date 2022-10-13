SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $155.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

