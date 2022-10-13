SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

