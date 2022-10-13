Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 239,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 120,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

