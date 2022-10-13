Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.