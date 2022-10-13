State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

