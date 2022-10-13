StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

