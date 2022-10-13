StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $697.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

