StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of V stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.25. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
