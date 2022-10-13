StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

