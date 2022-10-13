Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,321 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Celanese worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.