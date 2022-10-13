Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Everest Re Group worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock opened at $260.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

