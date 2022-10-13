Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $43,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

