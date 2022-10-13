Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $37,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 979,855 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,665 shares of company stock worth $215,274. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.