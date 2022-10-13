Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,699 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.31.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

