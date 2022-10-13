Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $39,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

