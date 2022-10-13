Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,441 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

