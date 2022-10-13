Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 248,813 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $43,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.54.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.