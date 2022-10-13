Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 287,615 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 287,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.77% of LHC Group worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 762.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

