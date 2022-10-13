Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 56,077 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cooper Companies worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.23 and a twelve month high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

