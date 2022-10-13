Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 461.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 52.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 262,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 36.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 370,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $786,965 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

