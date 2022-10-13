Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,303.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

