Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.